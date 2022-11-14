Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected

Dipender Manta
Mandi, November 14
The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti received fresh snow on Monday, affecting the normal life in the region.
It’s been snowing since morning beyond Atal tunnel towards Lahaul valley on Manali-Leh highway, which cut off the Lahaul valley for traffic movement beyond Solang valley in Kullu district.
The Losar area of Spiti valley has also been receiving heavy snow since morning, affecting the traffic movement between Losar and Kaza in Spiti region.
The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts have been receiving fresh snow while the lower regions of these districts have been experiencing showers of rain.
The entire region came under the grip of cold waves.
Lahaul and Spiti Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta urged people to avoid going to the high-altitude areas of the district as weather was inclement.
