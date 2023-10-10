 Lahaul Spiti receives fresh snowfall, drop in mercury boosts tourism hopes : The Tribune India

Met officials say the snowfall is likely to set the tone for the onset of winter

Lahaul and Spiti, October 10

The scenic heights of Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh were shrouded in white after the dostrict, along with neighbouring Kullu, received snowfall ahead of the approaching winter.

The snowfall resulted in a significant dip in temperature and the snow-capped hills appeared to be a cast in a silver halo as the sun played on them.

According to local Met officials, the higher reaches of Himachal, especially Lahaul and Spiti and Kullu districts received a fresh burst of snowfall on Tuesday.

Officials said the snowfall is likely to set the tone for the onset of winter as the mercury has already seen a significant drop.

The snowfall and the distinct chill in the air has filled horticulturists with hope of a good season for the local flora.

The welcome shift in the weather pattern has also come as a major shot in the arm for the local tourism industry and those associated with hospitality business. Tourists from across the country and overseas are thronging the state in anticipation of the approaching winter and it is believed that the fresh snowfall will further boost the tourist surge.

