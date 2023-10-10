Lahaul Spiti receives fresh snowfall, drop in mercury boosts tourism hopes

Lahaul and Spiti, October 10
The scenic heights of Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh were shrouded in white after the dostrict, along with neighbouring Kullu, received snowfall ahead of the approaching winter.
The snowfall resulted in a significant dip in temperature and the snow-capped hills appeared to be a cast in a silver halo as the sun played on them.
According to local Met officials, the higher reaches of Himachal, especially Lahaul and Spiti and Kullu districts received a fresh burst of snowfall on Tuesday.
Officials said the snowfall is likely to set the tone for the onset of winter as the mercury has already seen a significant drop.
The snowfall and the distinct chill in the air has filled horticulturists with hope of a good season for the local flora.
The welcome shift in the weather pattern has also come as a major shot in the arm for the local tourism industry and those associated with hospitality business. Tourists from across the country and overseas are thronging the state in anticipation of the approaching winter and it is believed that the fresh snowfall will further boost the tourist surge.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour: PM Modi as Netanyahu updates him on situation
India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all i...
'Israel didn't start this war but will finish it'; Benjamin Netanyahu shares video of air strikes on Gaza
PM Netanyahu lashes out at Hamas saying they will pay the pr...
Two LeT militants killed in J&K's Shopian
Army says one of the militants was involved in killing of a ...
Fire breaks out at Chandigarh PGI's Nehru Hospital; 400 patients evacuated
Patients requiring ventilators were moved to designated area...
Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Supreme Court to begin final hearing on challenge to Electoral Bonds Scheme on October 31
The Bench made it clear that if the hearing remained incompl...