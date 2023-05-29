 Lahaul-Spiti residents slam TCP Act : The Tribune India

Lahaul-Spiti residents slam TCP Act

ZP chairperson submits memo to Mandi MP, urges her to take up issue with govt

Lahaul-Spiti residents slam TCP Act

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 28

Residents of Lahaul and Spiti have opposed the decision of the state government to impose the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Act in the tribal district.

They alleged that the imposition of the TCP Act would infringe their rights given under the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act-1996. This Act gives special powers to the gram sabhas in scheduled areas, especially for the management of natural resources.

Recently, the state government had given its nod in a Cabinet meeting to constitute the Atal Tunnel Planning Area to prevent the unregulated growth of construction under it in Lahaul and Spiti district.

All construction activity within the Atal Tunnel Planning Area will have to be undertaken in strict accordance with the provisions of the TCP Act, 1977, to prevent unregulated growth. This decision of the state government irked the residents of Lahaul and Spiti.

Rigzin Samphel Heyreppa, a resident of Lahaul, said, “There is a strong resentment among the public in Lahaul and Spiti against the state government the decision was taken in its Cabinet meeting. The imposition of the TCP Act will directly infringe the rights of people given under the PESA Act in this tribal district. We do not want the imposition of the TCP Act in Lahaul and Spiti, which will create riders for construction works. The geographical condition of this district is quite tough, where the imposition of the TCP Act will create difficulty for the residents in executing construction works.”

“An awareness campaign will be started in the district to educate the people about the importance of the PESA Act-1996. Also, a mass movement will be started against the state government to oppose its decision to impose the TCP Act in the district,” he added.

Anuradha Rana, chairperson, Zila Parishad (ZP), Lahaul and Spiti, said, “We have submitted a memorandum of demands to Mandi MP Pratibha Singh and urged her to take up the issue with the state government. We also urge the state government to look into the matter and take its decision accordingly.”

Rights protected under acts

In Lahaul and Spiti, the rights of people are protected under the PESA Act and Forest Rights Act. The imposition of the TCP Act not only infringes the rights of people protected under these Acts, but also poses a threat to our tribal identity. — Anuradha Rana, chairperson, zila parishad, Lahaul and Spiti

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

2
Punjab

Mild tremors in parts of Punjab, Haryana as 5.2 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan

3
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan shares moving video of new Parliament building with 'Swades' touch; look how PM Modi reacts

4
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s first barsi: ‘Paath’ held at the murder spot in Jawaharke village, mother Charan Kaur participates

6
Nation

'Coronation over, arrogant king is crushing voice of people': Rahul on police detaining wrestlers

7
Delhi

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

8
Nation

RJD equates new Parliament building design with 'coffin', draws BJP's ire

9
Amritsar

12-year-old delivers child in Phagwara Civil Hospital; investigation on

10
Punjab

Meet Gurbachan Singh: Cop by the day, anti-drug crusader by the evening

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Top News

Will herald dawn of self-reliant India: PM opens new Parl House amid Oppn boycott

Will herald dawn of self-reliant India: PM opens new Parl House amid Oppn boycott

Grand ceremony begins in morning with havan, multi-faith pra...

33 'terrorists' killed in encounters since May 3, counter-insurgency op on: Manipur CM

33 'terrorists' killed in encounters since May 3, counter-insurgency op on: Manipur CM

Erdogan to continue ruling Turkey for a third decade

Erdogan to continue ruling Turkey for a third decade

Protesting wrestlers detained, Jantar Mantar stir site cleared

Protesting wrestlers detained, Jantar Mantar stir site cleared

Delhi cops file FIR | Arrogant king crushing people’s voice:...

First signs of integration, Army officers cross-posted to IAF, Navy missile units

First signs of integration, Army officers cross-posted to IAF, Navy missile units


Cities

View All

~5-lakh robbery case cracked, 4 arrested

Rs 5-lakh robbery case cracked, 4 arrested

Kiosks near Golden Temple ransacked; traders miffed

Swindler dupes shopkeeper in name of MLA

Randhawa takes charge as PSPCL border zone Engineer-in-Chief

Harike gharials in Pakistan? World Wildlife Fund-India looking at evidence

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

3 members of Jassi gang nabbed

Excise Dept raids bars in Mohali district

Three days left, 50% yet to pay property tax

Civic body mulls tree census, writes to Dehradun institute

NGT talks tough on ‘illegal’ dyeing units in Delhi

NGT talks tough on ‘illegal’ dyeing units in Delhi

Delhi High Court sentences 2 PWD officials to jail for contempt

Arvind Kejriwal meets ex-minister Satyendar Jain in hospital

Girl student alleges rape by tutor; cops launch manhunt

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Imperative for Punjab to save its rivers: Speaker

Will revise doctors’ pay scale: Health Minister

Son of security guard gets paid internship in Amazon

Kapurthala surpasses wheat purchase target by 20%

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Three arrested with 1.6 kg of heroin worth Rs 8 crore in Ludhiana

5 mobile phones, tobacco seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Man, kin booked for sexually harassing daughter-in-law

Three miscreants attack biker, take away vehicle

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Seven arrested for immoral trafficking

Class VIII district topper honoured