Lahaul-Spiti residents slam TCP Act

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 28

Residents of Lahaul and Spiti have opposed the decision of the state government to impose the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Act in the tribal district.

They alleged that the imposition of the TCP Act would infringe their rights given under the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act-1996. This Act gives special powers to the gram sabhas in scheduled areas, especially for the management of natural resources.

Recently, the state government had given its nod in a Cabinet meeting to constitute the Atal Tunnel Planning Area to prevent the unregulated growth of construction under it in Lahaul and Spiti district.

All construction activity within the Atal Tunnel Planning Area will have to be undertaken in strict accordance with the provisions of the TCP Act, 1977, to prevent unregulated growth. This decision of the state government irked the residents of Lahaul and Spiti.

Rigzin Samphel Heyreppa, a resident of Lahaul, said, “There is a strong resentment among the public in Lahaul and Spiti against the state government the decision was taken in its Cabinet meeting. The imposition of the TCP Act will directly infringe the rights of people given under the PESA Act in this tribal district. We do not want the imposition of the TCP Act in Lahaul and Spiti, which will create riders for construction works. The geographical condition of this district is quite tough, where the imposition of the TCP Act will create difficulty for the residents in executing construction works.”

“An awareness campaign will be started in the district to educate the people about the importance of the PESA Act-1996. Also, a mass movement will be started against the state government to oppose its decision to impose the TCP Act in the district,” he added.

Anuradha Rana, chairperson, Zila Parishad (ZP), Lahaul and Spiti, said, “We have submitted a memorandum of demands to Mandi MP Pratibha Singh and urged her to take up the issue with the state government. We also urge the state government to look into the matter and take its decision accordingly.”