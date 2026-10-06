Lahaul-Spiti to put land rights, Chenab diversion before President Droupadi Murmu

A delegation of local residents, led by Lahaul-Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana, is expected to meet the President and seek her intervention on issues that have a direct bearing on the people of the district.

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Rana said the demand for Nautor land had remained unresolved for years. She stressed the need for amendments to the Forest (Conservation) Act (FCA) to facilitate allotment of government land to landless families and people displaced by natural disasters.

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Several villages in Lahaul-Spiti have suffered damage from natural calamities, leaving some families in need of land for rehabilitation, she said. While exemptions and relaxations are granted for various projects in the name of national interest, similar provisions should be considered for the rehabilitation of vulnerable tribal families, Rana said.

She urged the Centre to consider necessary changes in the FCA so that eligible landless and disaster-displaced families could be provided Nautor land and rehabilitated.

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The delegation will also raise concerns over the proposed diversion of the Chenab towards the Beas. The proposal has triggered apprehension among residents of Lahaul-Spiti as well as communities downstream along the Beas in Kullu-Manali and Mandi.

Rana said the diversion could have environmental and social implications for downstream populations and called for a detailed review of the proposal before any decision is taken.

The delegation will request the President to take up both issues with the Centre and seek appropriate intervention.

Rana expressed hope that Murmu, herself a tribal woman, would understand the concerns of tribal communities and consider their demands sympathetically. The proposed meeting is expected to give residents an opportunity to directly present their concerns over land rights, rehabilitation and river diversion before the President.