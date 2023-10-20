Lahaul-Spiti village gets Rs 2.20-crore health centre

Mandi, October 19
Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil today inaugurated a primary health centre (PHC) constructed at a cost of Rs 2.20 crore at remote Tindi village of Lahaul and Spiti district.
Shandil, while addressing a gathering at Tindi, said that local people were not getting facilities available at a primary health centre for the past many years. “With the efforts of the present government, the people of this remote region will get health facilities on their doorsteps.” He assured local residents that the district hospital at Keylong would be upgraded to a 100 beds’ facility.
He said that the issue of subsidy on fuel wood in tribal areas would be taken at the Cabinet meeting. The government would ensure that tribal people did not face difficulties in getting fuel wood during the winter.
The minister said that doctors and other paramedical staff would be made available in the health institutions of Lahaul and Spiti on priority.
Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur requested the minister to raise the issue of subsidy on fuel wood at the Cabinet meeting.
