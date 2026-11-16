Residents and commuters in Lahaul-Spiti have received much-needed relief with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) restoring several snowbound road stretches for four-wheel-drive (4x4) vehicles. The Public Works Department (PWD) has also reopened the road to the remote Miyar valley, improving connectivity to one of the district’s interior areas.

The BRO has restored traffic on key routes that were blocked following continuous snowfall. These include the Rohtang Pass-Sarchu road on National Highway 003, where the Rohtang-Koksar and Darcha-Sarchu stretches had been closed. The Koksar-Darcha section has also been reported open for 4x4 vehicles.

The Darcha-Shinkula road, another crucial route in the region, has been reopened after remaining blocked due to snowfall. Similarly, the Gramphu-Batal stretch of the Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphu road on National Highway 505 has been restored for 4x4 traffic.

In another significant development, the PWD has restored road connectivity to the remote Miyar valley, where access had been disrupted by the recent snowfall. The reopening is expected to ease the movement of residents and facilitate the transportation of essential supplies to the scattered settlements in the difficult terrain.

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Meanwhile, the BRO and PWD are continuing efforts to clear snow and reopen the remaining blocked roads across the district. Restoration work is being undertaken on priority, subject to weather and ground conditions.

With several key routes reopening, connectivity has improved across parts of the high-altitude district. However, motorists have been advised to exercise caution while travelling on snow-affected roads and strictly follow instructions issued by the authorities.