Lahaul team makes first ascent of 6,048-metre peak

A 10-member mountaineering team has claimed a new milestone by successfully scaling an unnamed and previously unclimbed 6,048-metre peak in the Zanskar range of the Greater Himalayas in Lahaul district.

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The expedition, proposed by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation, was completed in just five days, from August 22 to 26. The team unfurled the Tricolour at the summit, describing the achievement as the first successful ascent of the peak.

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A major highlight of the expedition was an attempt by instructor and paraglider pilot Gimner Singh, who launched a paraglide from the 6,048-metre summit. The team described it as a first-of-its-kind attempt from the unclimbed peak.

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Expedition leader Desh Raj said the peak currently has no official name. A detailed expedition report will be prepared before the team proposes a name for the summit. He said newly climbed peaks can traditionally be named by successful expedition teams and dedicated to the public.

The expedition team included Gimner Singh, Lakshya Dutt, Ram Kumar, Ankit Singh, Ranjit Thakur, Gaurav, Saurav and Kela Devi, among others.

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According to the team, the Zanskar range in Lahaul has several unexplored peaks rising above 6,000 metres. The Bharatpur base camp provides access to the 6,100-metre Unam Peak as well as the newly climbed summit.

Gimner Singh said the expedition was aimed at promoting mountaineering and adventure activities among young people while encouraging physical and mental fitness. He said such activities could also help steer youngsters away from substance abuse.