Lahaul tracks same snow leopard for a decade, a rare conservation milestone

In a remarkable achievement for wildlife conservation, the Lahaul Forest Division in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti district has documented the same individual snow leopard through annual camera-trap photographs for 10 consecutive years, from 2017 to 2026. The rare decade-long photographic record underscores the importance of sustained scientific monitoring, habitat protection and community participation in conserving the elusive predator in the ecologically fragile Trans-Himalayan region.

Lahaul Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Indrajeet Sirra said the Forest Department had been undertaking systematic camera-trap monitoring every year in identified wildlife-sensitive areas, particularly before the onset of winter. The exercise helps track the movement of snow leopards and other wildlife, identify individual animals through their distinctive body markings and build valuable long-term data on habitat use and species distribution.

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The snow leopard was first photographed in February 2017 by a forest team led by Deputy Ranger Shiv Kumar, along with other frontline personnel. Its presence was subsequently recorded in successive years. The animal’s identity was confirmed through a comparison of its unique rosette patterns and other physical characteristics. The achievement is particularly significant given that snow leopards have an average lifespan of around 12 to 13 years in the wild. The continued photographic documentation over a decade provides valuable evidence of the animal’s long-term presence in the landscape and offers important insights into its habitat use.

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According to the Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India (SPAI) 2021 report, six individual snow leopards were identified across the Bhaga, Chandra and Miyar valleys of the Lahaul division. The 2025 assessment recorded eight individuals across the combined Lahaul-Pangi landscape. Under the standard assessment protocol, only adult snow leopards were included in the population count.

The department’s camera-trap exercise has also captured several other wildlife species, including the Himalayan ibex, one of the principal natural prey species of the snow leopard. Conservation of the prey base, coupled with greater awareness among local residents, has strengthened efforts to protect the fragile ecosystem.

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Wildlife photographers Amir Chand Jaspa, Deepender Otha Angwa and Raj Rawal have also contributed to documenting the elusive cat through photographs captured in different parts of Lahaul, complementing the department’s scientific efforts.