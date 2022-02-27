Lahaul valley cut off for 4th consecutive day

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 26

Inclement weather hampered routine life in Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts today. The higher reaches of these districts received considerable snow while the lower areas was lashed with incessant rain. As a result, temperature plummeted drastically.

The Lahaul valley remained cut off from the rest of state for the fourth consecutive day. Due to the bad weather, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) could not restore the road between Manali and Keyong via Atal Tunnel.

Administrations of Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul & Spiti have urged people to avoid venturing into high altitude areas over next few days.

The administrations of Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts have urged people to avoid venturing into high altitude areas over the next few days, until the weather condition improves in the region. The local Meteorological office has predicted rain and snow in middle and higher hills for four days till March 2.

