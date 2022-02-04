Lahaul valley road link snapped after heavy snowfall

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, February 3

Lahaul Valley’s road link with the rest of the state was snapped due to heavy snowfall near the Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway today. The road leading to the Pangi region of Chamba district from Udaipur side in Lahaul and Spiti has also been blocked.

Manali and its nearby places also received fresh snow, much to the delight of the tourists and the hoteliers. The high-altitude areas of Mandi and Kullu districts received fresh snow while the lower region of both the districts saw incessant rain throughout the day.

As many as 44 roads in rural areas of Kullu district have been blocked for traffic movement, while 53 electrical transformers witnessed a snag.

In Mandi district, the high hills of Shikari Devi, Kamrunag, Prashar and Seraj valleys received fresh snow. As many as 45 roads were blocked in rural areas of Mandi. A snow avalanche on Losar-Kaza road in Lahaul and Spiti left the road blocked.

Transformers damaged

Over 100 power transformers in Mandi and Kullu witnessed a snag due to inclement weather.

#lahaul spiti