Lahaul village lad to represent India in cycling camp at Turkey

Mandi, February 12
MTB racer Shiven, a native of Chuling village in tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, will represent India at a cycling training camp in Turkey. The two-month camp will start on February 13.
Sushil Kumar, president of Lahaul and Spiti Cycle Association, has expressed happiness over the selection of Shiven in Indian MTB team. He said among the seven selected members of the Indian MTB team, Shiven was the only one from Himachal.
“Shiven has represented India in international level MTB cycling competitions since 2019. He has been a national champion twice and has won seven medals for Himachal Pradesh at the national-level competitions in the past,” he added.
He said, “Shiven participates in cycling competitions from time to time to promote this sport in Himachal and Lahaul and Spiti. He also makes youth aware of this sport.”
“The Indian team has left for a special training camp of two months to Turkey in which the players will get special experience at the international level,” said Sushil.
