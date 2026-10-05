Lahaul villagers seek alternative railway station site to protect farmland

A memorandum was submitted on Saturday at Keylong by residents of the affected villages through Project Officer, ITDP, Ashwani Kumar. It was addressed to the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister and the Union Ministry of Railways, seeking a change in the proposed site.

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According to the villagers, including District Council Member Ram Singh, Sonam and Dolma, a large portion of agricultural land could be affected if the station is constructed at the proposed location. They said farming remained an important source of livelihood for several families, while unemployed youth and local households also depended directly or indirectly on agriculture-related activities.

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The villagers clarified that they were not opposed to development or expansion of railway infrastructure in the region. They said they welcomed projects that could improve connectivity and create opportunities for the people of Lahaul-Spiti. However, they maintained that development should be planned in a manner that minimised the impact on fertile agricultural land and traditional sources of livelihood.

The memorandum urged the authorities to identify an alternative site so that the project could move ahead without unnecessary displacement or loss of productive farmland.

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The residents also sought proper consultations before any land acquisition or construction-related process was initiated and urged the gram panchayat to pass a resolution reflecting their concerns at a gram sabha meeting.

They appealed to the authorities to reconsider the proposed location in the larger public interest and ensure a balance between development and protection of agricultural land.