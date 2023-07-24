Lahru road leading to Chamba caves in

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, JULY 23

A 15-metre road stretch on the Lahru-Chowari main district road in neighbouring Chamba district caved in following heavy rain that lashed the area yesterday. Plying of heavy vehicles on this road has been stopped as around half of the road stretch has caved in. Light vehicles were plying on the road. The commuters are facing hardship after this road damage.

The Lahru-Chowari road is a major district road which is being maintained by the PWD but due to its tough geographical condition frequent landslides damage this road almost every monsoon season. This inter-district road is the shortest route for the residents of Chamba district to travel to Kangra district and the rest of the state via the Jot-Chowari Road. Locals and tourists coming from Lahru or the Shahpur side prefer this route as it is the shortest route to reach Chamba, Dalhousie, Khajjiar and other connecting tourist spots.

#Chamba #Nurpur