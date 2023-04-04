Lakhanpal is DDC chairman

Hamirpur, April 3
The state government has appointed ID Lakhanpal, MLA Barsar, as chairperson of the District Development Committee (DDC). The notification to this effect is issued by the Planning Department of the state government on April 1.
The district development, planning and 20 point programme review committee will function as policy and planning council at the district level to give directions to the administration and technical personnel besides according approval, overseeing implementation in terms of monitoring and review development programmes. The committee would monitor all five assembly constituencies of the district.
The appointment of MLAs as DCC chairmen in all districts of the state is taken as a change in the stance of the government as earlier leaders of the ruling party other than MLAs were appointed to this prominent position.
Lakhanpal said this was a big responsibility entrusted by the Chief Minister on him. While thanking CM Sukhvinder Sukhu, he said that this would speed up development of the districts.
