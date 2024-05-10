Lalit Kumar Awasthi is Sardar Patel University Mandi Vice-Chancellor

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 9

Lalit Kumar Awasthi took charge as the Vice-Chancellor of Sardar Patel University (SPU) here today.

Awasthi previously held the post of the director of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, in Uttarakhand.

During his 36-year tenure in the education sector, Lalit Kumar Awasth worked at various institutes, including NIT, Hamirpur, and NIT, Jalandhar.

After completing his 5-year tenure as the director of NIT, Jalandhar, he held the additional charge of NIT, Delhi, and NIT, Hamirpur, from August 14, 2020 to October 9, 2021. Most recently, he was the acting director of NIT, Hamirpur, till 3 February, 2022.

It may be pertinent to note that ever since the state witnessed a change in power, the post of the SPU Vice-Chancellor had remained vacant.

Talking to mediapersons here today, Awasthi said, “My priority will be to ensure quality education in the university, and to bring it on the map of impressive national rankings. Focus will be given to implement the New Education Policy to benefit the students. The shortage of teaching and non-teaching staff is a major issue faced by the university. Efforts will be made to ensure recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff to reduce the workload of the university’s employees and ensure efficient working to complete the works of the varsity in a timely manner.”

Financial crunch was also a major issue for the varsity, he added, stating that a proposal for financial assistance would be made and discussed with the state government.

The focus would be on how to deliver excellence in education and research at the varsity, he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Mandi #Srinagar #Uttarakhand