Land acquisition for airport work opposed

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 5

The residents of Ichhi village near Gaggal today opposed the proposal for acquisition of their land for expansion of Gaggal airport. The villagers opposed the proposal in the presence of the team sent by government for conducting social impact survey for airport expansion.

The villagers are alleging that the acquisition of land would uproot them. The government should allot them alternative land and give adequate compensation before the acquisition process is started.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Dharamsala, Sudhir Sharma, in a press statement issued today, said that expansion of airport was vital for promotion of tourism in Kangra district. He said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had declared that the Congress government would make Kangra a key tourist destination. Expansion of Gaggal airport was vital for making the district a tourism hub, he said.