Land acquisition for Mandi NH expedited

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 6

The state government has accelerated the process of land acquisition for the early completion of the Pathankot- Mandi highway four-lane project being executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Gokul Butail, Principal Adviser (IT and Innovation) to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said here today that land acquisition for the project was being expedited. “The state government has disbursed around 90 per cent compensation for land acquired to the affected parties in eight subdivisions of Kangra district in the past two months,” he added.

Rs 1,557 cr released Of Rs 1,627-crore total compensation payable to affected parties, the state government has already released Rs 1,557 crore in eight subdivisions. —Gokul Butail, Principal adviser to CM

He said, “Of the total compensation of Rs 1,627 crore payable to affected parties, the state government has already released Rs 1,557 crore in eight subdivisions. The government has constituted special teams for the disbursement of land compensation keeping in view the speedy execution of the Pathankot-Mandi highway widening project. The Chief Minister has given a target of two years to the NHAI to complete the 220-km Pathankot-Mandi highway project. It is a strategic road project that links Pathankot with Leh and Ladakh” he added.

Butail said that the highest land compensation of Rs 380 crore was paid in Jwalamukhi subdivision, followed by Rs 300 crore in Kangra and Rs 222 crore in Nagrota Bagwan in the past two months. He added that the Chief Minister had spoken to the Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, and eight SDMs in this regard. Besides, he was personally monitoring the disbursement of compensation on a daily basis. Butail released a detailed Excel sheet of compensation paid in the past two months.