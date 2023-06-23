Land acquisition proposal for airport expansion sent to govt

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, June 22

The Kangra district administration has submitted a draft proposal to the state government for the acquisition of land for the expansion of the Gaggal airport. The proposal has been submitted for notification under Section 11 of the Land Acquisition Act. Once the government issues the notification, the process for land acquisition for the expansion of the airport will start.

Sources say that when the state government notifies the proposal of the district administration, the sale and purchase of land to be acquired for the expansion of the airport will be banned. Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said that a proposal for the acquisition of 105 acres, including 65 acres of private parties, for the airport expansion had been sent to the government.

The Congress government is working for the expansion of the Gaggal airport. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has been actively pursuing the project. In the Budget passed by the Assembly recently, the government has made a provision of Rs 2,000 crore for the airport expansion project. Most of the budgeted amount is likely to go into paying compensation to people, whose land will be acquired for the project.

Locals, whose land is likely to be acquired, have been opposing the project. However, an expert committee formed by the state government for assessing the social impact of the project, in its report has stated that its benefits outweigh the social cost on people, who will be uprooted. The committee has urged the government to consider the suggestions of people, who will be uprooted, regarding the development of a satellite township for them within 5 km of the Gaggal airport.

The Central Finance Commission had sanctioned Rs 400 crore for the airport expansion during the stint of the previous BJP government. The expansion of the airport is a major demand of the tourism industry. The hotel associations of Kangra have been demanding its expansion.

Two phases