Land allotted four years ago, Nalagarh firm yet to begin production of 155 mm artillery shells

The Nalagarh plant of SMPP Ammunition Private Limited, a defence manufacturing company, was allotted 800 acres in Nalagarh for a proposed Rs 3,000 crore investment four years ago but it is yet to commence production of 155 mm artillery shells to meet critical Army requirements. The company had claimed that it would commence production in March. It now faces an uncertain future after the CBI arrested its CEO Ashish Kansal and its Director in an alleged corruption case on Tuesday last.

Experts say that the Defence Ministry may suspend or prohibit the company from government business dealings under the Defence Procurement Manual 2025 norms.

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As per the company’s proposal, it was expected to begin production within a year with an initial investment of Rs 150 crore after being allotted land. It was to generate employment, both direct and indirect, for around 5,000 people. However, these claims have proved to be hollow.

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The issue of delay in the company commencing production had also echoed in the Vidhan Sabha. As per information furnished by the Industries Department to the Vidhan Sabha, the delay was attributed to procedural delays, as trees on the first-phase land were felled only in March 2024, 17 months after allotment, and the civil work could not be taken up as the Baddi-Barotiwala Nalagarh Development Authority granted the change-of-land-use permission in July 2025. The department claimed that 12 buildings had since been constructed and remaining permissions were granted in 2026. The company later claimed it would commence production by March 2026.

The allotment of land to the company and two others had generated much heat in the Vidhan Sabha with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu blaming the previous BJP government for having sold the state’s interests by allotting land at Re 1 per square metre and offering electricity at Rs 3 per unit for 10 years to the company and two others. The Chief Minister had stated that the previous BJP government bent rules to provide massive concessions while no industrial activity commenced on the land.

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Meanwhile, Industries Department officials were not available for their comments despite several phone calls.