Land deals in violation of Sec 118 of HP Tenancy Act under scrutiny

The allegations of irregularities in land transactions has brought the enforcement of Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972, under scrutiny. Section 118 restricts the transfer of agricultural land to non-agriculturists without the prior approval of the state government. The provision is intended to safeguard the local land ownership and prevent indiscriminate sale of land to non-Himachalis. However, reports and recent developments suggest that these safeguards may have been bypassed in some cases through the use of private limited companies, trusts, societies and benami transactions.

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The issue has gained prominence particularly in the areas where tourism-driven development has led to a significant rise in the demand for land. The expansion of real estate activity in such areas has raised questions about whether all transactions are being carried out in compliance with the existing legal provisions.

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In one instance last year, the district administration cancelled a sale deed registered in Bhawarna tehsil in favour of a resident of Uttar Pradesh after the matter was highlight in the media. The action taken by the Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, was viewed as prompt administrative intervention though observers noted that similar cases may not always receive such attention.

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Concerns have also been raised about the possible use of unaccounted money in land transactions. Experts point out that comparatively lower circle rates in Himachal Pradesh, as compared to several other states, could make the region attractive for real estate investments involving undisclosed funds. While these claims require thorough verification, they have contributed to a broader debate on transparency and regulatory oversight.

Senior advocate and expert on revenue matters Jagmel Katoch says that the enforcement of land laws has not been consistent. Questions continue to be raised about regulatory gaps and the need for stricter monitoring mechanisms. He adds that there is an urgent need for greater accountability, measures such as the digitisation of land records, stronger verification processes, increase in the collectoral rates and a time-bound audit of past transactions.

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“The manner in which the government addresses these concerns will be crucial in ensuring compliance with land protection laws and maintaining public confidence in the regulatory framework governing land ownership in the state,” he adds.