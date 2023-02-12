Land earmarked for day boarding school in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, February 11

“Fifty-bigha land has been earmarked for the construction of Rajiv Gandhi Model Day Boarding School in the Kullu Assembly segment,” announced Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Sunder Singh Thakur today. He added that Rs 30 crore to Rs 50 crore would be spent on developing the school’s infrastructure.

He said this during his address as the chief guest at the annual prize distribution function of Government Senior Secondary School, Manikaran. He announced Rs 3 lakh for the construction of a stage on the school premises.

The state government had recently announced that it would open one Rajiv Gandhi Model Day Boarding School in all the Assembly constituencies. Thakur said these schools would enable the students of rural areas to avail quality education facilities. He added that the state government is committed to provide quality education and ensure all government schools have the best infrastructure.

He urged students to work hard to achieve success and bring laurels to the school and the country. He encouraged them to participate in sports and extracurricular activities along with studies.

The CPS asked teachers to work with dedication, adding that it was their responsibility to shape the future of the students. He urged employees to take the policies and programmes of the state government to the public so that more people could be benefitted.

Thakur said Manikaran and the Lug valley would be developed as tourism sites to create jobs and self-employment opportunities for the youth. The infrastructure would be developed in the region, including the redevelopment of the tourism complex at Manikaran. A ropeway would also be set up at Manikaran and a garbage disposal plant at Kasol. He urged people to cooperate with the government to make Manikaran and Kasol plastic-free.Students presented a colourful cultural programme. The chief guest also honoured students who had excelled in education, sports and other activities.