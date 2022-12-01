Land for waste plant near Beas not suitable: Himachal Pradesh High Court

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, November 30

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has restrained the state authorities from constructing a solid waste management plant near the Beas at Bhuntar in Kullu district.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Sabina and Justice Sushil Kukreja passed the order on a petition that stated that of 11 bighas allotted to the Market Committee, Bhuntar, 1.25 bighas were sought for the construction of a solid waste management plant.

It was contended in the petition that the land sought for the plant was adjacent to borewells of the Jal Shakti Vibhag and the Beas. It was requested that land allotment for the plant was liable to be cancelled on these grounds.

It was further brought to the notice of the court that as the proposed site was located near the Beas as well the irrigation and drinking water scheme of the Jal Shakti Vibhag, in case mixed solid waste was handled at the site, there would be chances of contamination of ground water/existing borewells of the Jal Shakti Vibhag and the Beas.

The solid and liquid waste at the site would require to be scientifically managed. There would be chances of a foul smell spreading in the vicinity.

While allowing the petition, the court observed, “Keeping in view the fact that the site proposed for the solid waste management plant is near the drinking water scheme of the Jal Shakti Vibhag as well as drinking water borewells, we are of the considered opinion that it is not suitable. Drinking water will get contaminated, which will lead to health hazards instead of solving any problem.”

However, the court clarified that the authorities can locate some other suitable place for the plant considering the needs of the people of the locality.

What petition says

