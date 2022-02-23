Land identified for gau sadan: Himachal Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, FEBRUAY 22

The state government has identified 100 kanal government land for a ‘gau sadan’ in Suliali gram panchayat of Nurpur. Addressing a gathering at Sadwan near here today the Forest Minister and local MLA Rakesh Pathania said the ‘gau sadan’ would provide shelter to hundreds of stray animals.

Appealing to the people not to abandon their unproductive animals, he said they posed a grave threat to the road users and forced the farmers to abandon their fields uncultivated.

The minister was accorded a civic reception on creation of a new Sadwan sub tehsil in Nurpur by the inhabitants of Sadwan and surrounding around one dozen gram panchayats.

He was given a rousing welcome before his arrival on the civic reception venue and honoured by elected representatives of local gram panchayats.

Pathania said the state government had sanctioned Rs 30 lakh for construction of sub tehsil building at Sadwan and he was also trying for a kisan mandi in Sadwan panchayat for the benefit of farmers and fruit growers.

He claimed that people of as many as 14-gram panchayats would benefit with the opening of this sub tehsil office as their revenue related works and miscellaneous issues would be settled at their doorsteps.

He said earlier the Jai Ram Thakur government had set up a police chowki at Sadwan to check drug peddling in this area.