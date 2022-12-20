Land identified for Lahaul-Spiti heliports

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, December 19

On the direction of the state government, the district administration has identified 18 bigha land at Jispa and Rangrik for two heliports in Lahaul and Spiti.

A delegation of people from Lahaul and Spiti recently met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu along with local MLA Ravi Thakur to demand setting up of heliports in the Lahaul valley. The heliports, they said, would provide them transportation facility when this district gets cut off from the road network for days due to heavy snowfall near Atal tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway.

Considering the demand of people, the CM had directed the district administration to identify land in Lahaul and Spiti for heliports.

Lahaul and Spiti Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta said that as per the directions of the state government, the administration had identified 8 bigha land at Jispa in the Lahaul valley and 10 bigha land at Rangrik in Spiti valley for two heliports in the district.

“After completing all the formalities regarding these proposed heliports, a proposal has been sent to the government. As soon as the government’s approval is received, heliports will be constructed at Jispa and Rangrik,” he said.

He further said this project would benefit the people of the district immensely as they would avail better transportation. “It will also help in the promotion of tourism and winter sports in the region.”

The people of Lahaul and Spiti, especially those associated with the tourism industry, have appreciated the move of the state government about the setting up two heliports in this tribal district.

“The heliports will give impetus to the tourism industry here. Besides, these will play a crucial role in providing better transportation facilities to the tourists as well as commoners of the valley round the year. The heliports will also help transport critical patients out of the district in the shortest period of time for better medical services,” area residents said.

After the opening of Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway, the tourism industry has been gaining pace in Lahaul and Spiti for the past two years. The heliports will go a big way in the promotion of the tourism industry in Lahaul and Spiti.