Land identified for two heliports in Lahaul & Spiti

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 4

The district administration of Lahaul and Spiti has earmarked 18 bigha forest land at two places — eight bigha at Jispa and 10 bigha at Rangrik — to set up two heliports in tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti. The move aims at providing better air connectivity in the district.

Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur said, “After selecting eight bigha land at Jispa in Lahaul valley and 10 bigha land at Rangrik in Spiti valley for the construction of heliports, the project files have been sent to the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Government of India, for approval. All formalities will be completed soon.”

The MLA said heliports would provide better air connectivity in the tribal district and give a fillip to the tourism industry here. It would attract high-end tourists to Lahaul and Spiti. He said, “Work is going on under special action plan to promote adventure and winter sports in the district.”