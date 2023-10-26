Land mutation camps in Una on Oct 30, 31: DC

Our Correspondent

Una, October 25

The Revenue Department will organise special camps at 24 places in Una district on October 30 and 31 to settle pending cases of land mutation, said Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma in a press note issued here today.

He said that mutation cases would be taken up in Una, Amb, Ghanari, Haroli and tehsils for two days on October 30 and 31.

Sharma appealed to all land owners having pending mutation cases to attend the camps for updating their revenue records.

#Una