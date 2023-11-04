Land not safe for construction, Kullu families in a quandary

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 3

Even as the five families of Sainj in Kullu have received financial assistance for the construction of their houses which were washed away in the recent floods, they are in a quandary as the land owned by them is unsafe for house construction.

As such, the five families, who do not fall in the category of landless, cannot be given land by the government for constructing their houses. All the five families had to move out of the temporary relief camp set up in the NHPC building as their houses were damaged during the unprecedented rains and floods during the monsoons.

“I am suffering from cancer. After being asked to move out of the NHPC building, now I am living in a rented house. Since I do not have land at a safe place, despite having money I cannot construct a house,” lamented Raj Kumar. Around 130 families were affected at Sainj by the flash flood in July this year.

Bhagat Ram, pradhan, Gram Panchayat, Dehuri, said no protection wall had been erected at Sainj to protect the area. Therefore, the affected families should be given land at a safe place to construct their new houses after getting aid from the government.

Another resident, Dalip Singh rued that he has no money to pay for the rented accommodation in which he moved with his family on September 20 from the temporary relief camp. “Due to lack of a regular source of income, it is getting very difficult for me to meet the expenditure,” he added.

“The state government has provided financial aid of Rs 1.45 lakh to me to construct a new house but since my old house along with the land it stood on was washed away in the incessant rains on July 10, I do not have a suitable land for construction of a new house,” Dalip pointed out.

Families of Shravan Kumar and Vickey too are facing the same problem of owning land which is unsafe for construction new houses. Deputy Commissioner, Kullu Ashutosh Garg, said he would look into the matter. “A flood protection wall will be erected at Sainj to protect the land where the houses alongside the river were located prior to the floods,” he assured.

