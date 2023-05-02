Land ownership issue delays Solan vendor market opening

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 1

More than two years after it was constructed, the hopes of the vendor market in the Saproon area of the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) becoming functional have been revived.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore, with the Centre contributing Rs 1 crore, the market has 55 shops on the first floor. A parking created on the ground floor was, however, functional.

The MC was supposed to allot these shops to the vendors. But the allotment could not be done as the ownership of the land did not lie with the civic body. Though the process had begun in 2021, it was stalled due to the ownership issue.

“The land in question belonged to the erstwhile Department of Mandis, which existed while Solan was a princely state. Barring this land, all such areas came under the ambit of the HP New Mandi Townships (Development and Regulations) Act, 1973,” said Zaffar Iqbal, MC Commissioner.

He said all formalities to transfer the land to the civic body had been completed after securing the NOCs from the authorities concerned. A request had been forwarded to the Revenue Secretary to transfer its ownership to the civic body, he added.

As per the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, the MC is supposed to regulate the operations of the vendors. Creation of this market was a step in that direction. It aimed at curbing traffic hassles created due to the unregulated activities of street vendors along the roads.

Local MLA DR Shandil laid the foundation stone of this market in 2017. Its construction, however, took several years. Political squabbling between the BJP and the Congress was a key reason behind its delay.

Its design was also altered several times. Initially, it was supposed to be a double-storey parking lot

and an open area was supposed to be provided to street vendors. But later it was not found fit by a Central team. The open space was, hence, covered, though it has left little space among shops.