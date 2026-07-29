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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Land subsidence in Mandi disrupts traffic on NH-154

Land subsidence in Mandi disrupts traffic on NH-154

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:03 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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The Manali-Pathankot highway caved in at Kotropi in Mandi. Photo: Jai Kumar
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Fresh land subsidence on the newly constructed stretch of Mandi-Pathankot National Highway-154 at Kotropi in Mandi district has once again raised concerns over the stability of the landslide-prone area that witnessed a major disaster in 2017. The subsidence has occurred near a culvert where severe soil erosion has weakened both ends of the structure, narrowing the carriageway and making the stretch unsafe for regular traffic. In view of the potential risk, the district administration has suspended the movement of heavy and medium vehicles on the affected section. Padhar SDM Surjit Singh visited the site to assess the situation along with administrative officials.

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