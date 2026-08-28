Land subsidence leaves Mandi family living in fear

A six-member family in Sambal area of Khaliyar ward under the Mandi Municipal Corporation is living under constant fear after extensive cracks appeared in the ground and their house amid continuing land subsidence in the area.

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The family of Chet Ram said the situation had deteriorated over the past few months, with large cracks developing around their house and in its structure. They fear further movement of the land could weaken the building and eventually lead to its collapse, leaving them without a safe place to live.

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Chet Ram and his wife Premlata said they had invested their life savings in constructing the house and had no financial resources to build another one. Despite the visible damage and safety concerns, they said they were compelled to continue living in the house.

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The family has sought a detailed technical assessment by the district administration to determine the cause of the land subsidence. They alleged that unscientific plot cutting had been undertaken on private land nearby and that highway construction was also underway in the vicinity. They suspect that the use of heavy machinery and blasting during construction could have contributed to the cracks and sinking of the land.

They have appealed to the CM to personally intervene, order a comprehensive assessment and provide relief and compensation before the situation becomes critical. They said timely assistance would allow them to construct a safe alternative accommodation.

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Khaliyar ward councillor Alaknanda Handa visited the family and described the situation as “quite adverse”.Mandi DC Apoorv Devgan said he would look into the matter. He added that the SDMs had already been directed to take immediate necessary steps in such cases.