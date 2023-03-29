Landowners demand parity, Baddi rail line work hit

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, March 28

The Baddi-Chandigarh rail line work has been hit adversely as the landowners have demanded parity in the compensation disbursed. The work was put on hold at Haripur Sandholi areas yesterday where the land losers resented lack of parity in the compensation paid for land acquisition.

Compensation as per prevailing rates Land compensation was worked out village-wise as per the prevailing rates. A sum of Rs 126 crore have been disbursed in the first phase. Out of the Rs 32 crore due for the second phase, about Rs 9 crore has been disbursed while the remaining amount is awaited from the authorities. Land Acquisition Official

The land acquired from villages like Baddi and Swaraj Majra has been granted compensation of Rs 81.75 lakh per bigha while in other areas like Haripur Sandholi the rate varied from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 16 lakh per bigha, they claimed.

“The officials, who had decided the compensation, were not fair as they have shown fertile land as degraded to give lesser compensation while unduly benefitting some land owners,” alleged Charan Dass, a land loser.

He said with the laying of the rail track water supply schemes at Haripur Sandholi would be hit. This fact had been ignored while drawing its alignment.

A meeting was held with the rail officials and the irate people at Baddi today where efforts were made to address their grievances.

The affected persons demanded an enquiry against the officials who had calculated the compensation as they alleged that they had accrued benefits while leaving the landowners aggrieved.

In 2019, the Ministry of Railways had notified the link as a special project to speed up land acquisition. Of the 27.95-km-long railway line, 3.05-km stretch will fall in Himachal and the rest of 24.9 km is in Haryana. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,672.70 crore with 50 per cet share being borne each by the state and the Centre.

The landowners today stopped the work and threatened to stall it till their demands were met.