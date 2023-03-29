 Landowners demand parity, Baddi rail line work hit : The Tribune India

Landowners demand parity, Baddi rail line work hit

Landowners demand parity, Baddi rail line work hit


Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, March 28

The Baddi-Chandigarh rail line work has been hit adversely as the landowners have demanded parity in the compensation disbursed. The work was put on hold at Haripur Sandholi areas yesterday where the land losers resented lack of parity in the compensation paid for land acquisition.

Compensation as per prevailing rates

Land compensation was worked out village-wise as per the prevailing rates. A sum of Rs 126 crore have been disbursed in the first phase. Out of the Rs 32 crore due for the second phase, about Rs 9 crore has been disbursed while the remaining amount is awaited from the authorities. Land Acquisition Official

The land acquired from villages like Baddi and Swaraj Majra has been granted compensation of Rs 81.75 lakh per bigha while in other areas like Haripur Sandholi the rate varied from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 16 lakh per bigha, they claimed.

“The officials, who had decided the compensation, were not fair as they have shown fertile land as degraded to give lesser compensation while unduly benefitting some land owners,” alleged Charan Dass, a land loser.

He said with the laying of the rail track water supply schemes at Haripur Sandholi would be hit. This fact had been ignored while drawing its alignment.

A meeting was held with the rail officials and the irate people at Baddi today where efforts were made to address their grievances.

The affected persons demanded an enquiry against the officials who had calculated the compensation as they alleged that they had accrued benefits while leaving the landowners aggrieved.

In 2019, the Ministry of Railways had notified the link as a special project to speed up land acquisition. Of the 27.95-km-long railway line, 3.05-km stretch will fall in Himachal and the rest of 24.9 km is in Haryana. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,672.70 crore with 50 per cet share being borne each by the state and the Centre.

The landowners today stopped the work and threatened to stall it till their demands were met.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin man Inderdeep Gosal fatally stabs man in Canada’s Vancouver; arrested as video goes viral

3
Punjab

Police close to arresting Amritpal, Punjab Advocate-General tells high court

4
Jalandhar

Couple from Punjab's Goraya shot dead in Philippines

5
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann hits out at Akal Takht Jathedar for ‘provoking’ people through ultimatum to AAP govt

6
Jalandhar

3 students arrested for blackening CM Bhagwant Mann’s picture at Khatkar Kalan Mohalla Clinic

7
Nation

Atiq Ahmad, 2 others get life sentence in Umesh Pal kidnapping case

8
Nation

Major anti-breast cancer drug off patent: Government in Parliament; room for cheaper generics

9
Nation

India shining on world stage, natural for anti-national forces to unite: PM Modi

10
Nation

Licences of 18 pharma firms cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs, 26 issued show-cause notices

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt
Trending

Amritpal Singh's selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by Sept
Haryana

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by September

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor
Amritsar

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

Top News

Karnataka Assembly poll schedule to be announced today

Karnataka Assembly poll schedule to be announced today

The poll panel will announce the election schedule at 11.30 ...

Did Amritpal Singh plan to give interview before his arrest?

Did Amritpal Singh plan to give interview before his arrest?

Pro-Khalistani activist likely visit to Hoshiarpur last nigh...

Is Amritpal Singh in Punjab? Did the pro-Khalistan activist dodged Punjab Police again

Is Amritpal Singh in Punjab? Did pro-Khalistan activist dodge police again

Police say Amritpal was on his way from Delhi with three oth...

Hunt for Amritpal Singh; massive search ops in Punjab's Hoshiarpur after some suspects abandon car following police chase

Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; massive search in Punjab's Hoshiarpur after some suspects abandon car following police chase

The occupants of the vehicle abandoned the car near Gurdwara...

Sukhwinder Sukhu meets Bhagwant Mann over breakfast

Sukhvinder Sukhu meets Bhagwant Mann over breakfast, discusses water issue

To meet regularly after 15 days and find a solution, says Su...


Cities

View All

Health Dept workers hold pen-down strike

Health Dept workers hold pen-down strike

Residents protest over deteriorating law & order situation in Tarn Taran

Start survey to identify illegal buildings: MC Commissioner

Farmers’ body criticises govt for slashing per person quota of wheat under PDS

Town planning wing exceeds revenue target but other MC departments lax

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Underpasses, flyovers fix to traffic problem: Parl panel

Underpasses, flyovers fix to traffic problem: Parl panel

Mayor bars inaugurations sans nod, Oppn councillors miffed

New Chandigarh ‘NIV lab’ project shifted to Jammu

Rain forecast for two days

From April 1, Chandigarh to scrap 15-year-old govt vehicles

Delhi HC overturns trial court order, frames charges against Shrajeel Imam, 8 others

2019 Jamia violence case: Delhi HC overturns trial court order, frames charges against Shrajeel Imam, 8 others

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

Congress leaders, workers detained while trying to march near Red Fort against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

DU women’s college students claim men scaled walls, harassed them during fest

19 fire tenders rushed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Badarpur

Woman in live-in found dead, foul play suspected

Woman in live-in found dead, foul play suspected

DC serves show-cause notice on XEN

Two Kapurthala residents held with illegal pistol

Rs 35-crore property tax collected

Murdered NRI couple's kin in shock; gloom in villages

Record ~116-crore property tax collected, ~24 cr still pending

Record Rs 116-crore property tax collected, Rs 24 cr still pending

Man dies by suicide, NRI wife booked

Gorkha's remand extended by 2 days

22 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Bahl joins as PPCB Chief Engineer

Rajpura set to get facelift as key development projects given nod

Rajpura set to get facelift as key development projects given nod

4 fresh Covid cases reported in Patiala district

Testing increased as dist reports fresh Covid cases

Workshop on Agniveer Vayu recruitment

NCC cadets visit Indian Military Academy