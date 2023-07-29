Landslide-affected people in Chamba assured of relief

Our Correspondent

Chamba, July 28

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan yesterday met the members of five landslide-affected families of Kashmiri Mohalla of Chamba town at the local Tribal Sarai Bhawan and inquired about their well-being.

Assuring all possible help to the affected families, the Deputy Commissioner directed the Chamba SDM and Jal Shakti Department officials to take necessary steps for quick resolution of various problems being faced by them.

The houses of these families were in danger due to the recent rains and landslides. For their safety, the administration made arrangements for them to stay at the Tribal Sarai Bhawan.

Devgan also inspected the tribal building at Balu, adjacent to the town.

He directed the officials to prepare an estimate for the repair and maintenance works so that the matter could be sent for approval to the department concerned.

