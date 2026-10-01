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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Landslide at Arki disrupts traffic to Bilaspur, Shimla

Landslide at Arki disrupts traffic to Bilaspur, Shimla

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:10 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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A massive landslide at Rajghati in Arki subdivision of Solan blocked the National Highway-205.
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Vehicular traffic on the National Highway-205 came to a standstill following a massive landslide at Rajghati in Arki subdivision of Solan district on Wednesday morning. Being a major road connecting the Arki region to Bilaspur district, besides the Shimla region to Bilaspur, a large number of vehicles travel on it throughout the day.

The vehicular movement was adversely hit as several vehicles queued up on both sides of the highway for hours after the landslide.

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The local authorities deputed labour on the site to remove mounds of debris and big boulders that had rolled down from the hills. The excavation of slopes for the widening of the road was underway, making the hills vulnerable to landslides.

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The district authorities have advised commuters travelling through the area to avoid the route and explore alternative links via Solan or Bilaspur to avoid inconvenience.

SDM, Arki, Nishant Tomar said that boulders and debris had been intermittently falling on the highway from the hills at Rajghati and teams had been deputed there to clear the debris. He added that being a clear day, the debris was being removed continuously.

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