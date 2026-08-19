Landslide at Sirmaur mining site kills three

A major landslide at a limestone mining site near Tilordhar (Baganadhar) in the Kafota-Shillai area of Sirmaur district killed three persons on Tuesday after a large section of the hill suddenly gave way amid incessant rain.

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The victims, comprising two Nepalese workers and a local driver, were buried under huge quantities of debris and boulders that came crashing down while mining operations were underway.

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Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Verma confirmed the deaths and said administrative, police and relief-rescue teams were immediately rushed to the site after receiving information about the mishap.

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Continuous rainfall and the threat of further landslides have made rescue and relief operations extremely challenging. The teams are working amid unstable terrain and falling debris to clear the site.

The incident triggered panic in the surrounding area, with local residents and social workers raising questions over the alleged continuation of excavation and blasting despite the seasonal ban on mining activities during the monsoon.

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Officials have stepped up rescue and relief efforts at the site while monitoring the precarious conditions caused by the ongoing heavy rain.