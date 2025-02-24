DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Landslide blocks Holi-Tiyari link road in Chamba

Landslide blocks Holi-Tiyari link road in Chamba

No vehicles or pedestrians were present at the time of the landslide
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Chamba, Updated At : 05:42 PM Feb 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Landslide blocks Holi-Tiyari Road in Chamba on Monday. Photo: Mani Verma.
Advertisement

A massive landslide on Monday blocked the Holi-Tiyari Road in the Bharmour subdivision of Chamba district.

The hillside had shown warning signs before collapsing, as small stones had started falling from the slope.

Anticipating the threat, locals immediately raised alarms, urging everyone in the vicinity to move to a safer location. Moments later, the entire mountainside came crashing down.

Advertisement

No vehicles or pedestrians were present at the time of the landslide. With the road now completely blocked, residents of Upper and Lower Tiyari, along with nearby villages, are facing significant travel difficulties.

The Chamba region is highly prone to landslides due to its fragile hillsides, which pose a constant risk to roads and settlements. Unstable slopes, loose soil, and frequent rainfall make the area vulnerable to recurring landslips, severely impacting transportation and daily life.

Advertisement

In 2024, the Chamba-Holi Road remained blocked for months due to repeated landslides, disrupting connectivity and causing immense hardship for residents. Despite efforts to clear debris, fresh landslides repeatedly obstructed the route, highlighting the urgent need for long-term stabilisation measures.

Two days earlier, a private bus narrowly escaped a major accident due to a landslide on the Chamba-Tissa Road.

Meanwhile, Naresh Kumar, Assistant Engineer, Public Works Department, said that the Holi-Tiyari link road was blocked around 11 am due to the landslide. Efforts are underway to clear the debris and restore traffic flow.

Authorities are hopeful that the road will be reopened soon to ease the movement of residents, he said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper