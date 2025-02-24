Landslide blocks Holi-Tiyari link road in Chamba

A massive landslide on Monday blocked the Holi-Tiyari Road in the Bharmour subdivision of Chamba district.

The hillside had shown warning signs before collapsing, as small stones had started falling from the slope.

Anticipating the threat, locals immediately raised alarms, urging everyone in the vicinity to move to a safer location. Moments later, the entire mountainside came crashing down.

No vehicles or pedestrians were present at the time of the landslide. With the road now completely blocked, residents of Upper and Lower Tiyari, along with nearby villages, are facing significant travel difficulties.

The Chamba region is highly prone to landslides due to its fragile hillsides, which pose a constant risk to roads and settlements. Unstable slopes, loose soil, and frequent rainfall make the area vulnerable to recurring landslips, severely impacting transportation and daily life.

In 2024, the Chamba-Holi Road remained blocked for months due to repeated landslides, disrupting connectivity and causing immense hardship for residents. Despite efforts to clear debris, fresh landslides repeatedly obstructed the route, highlighting the urgent need for long-term stabilisation measures.

Two days earlier, a private bus narrowly escaped a major accident due to a landslide on the Chamba-Tissa Road.

Meanwhile, Naresh Kumar, Assistant Engineer, Public Works Department, said that the Holi-Tiyari link road was blocked around 11 am due to the landslide. Efforts are underway to clear the debris and restore traffic flow.

Authorities are hopeful that the road will be reopened soon to ease the movement of residents, he said.