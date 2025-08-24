Landslide blocks key road in Sirmaur, thousands affected

Continuous spells of light and heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide near Barma Papri on the Nahan–Kaulawala Bhud road on Saturday morning, leaving the route completely blocked. Huge boulders and debris tumbled down the hillside, paralysing traffic movement and cutting off vital connectivity between Nahan and several panchayats.

Advertisement

A particularly large section of the hill collapsed at Gularia, 2 km ahead of Barma Papri, further worsening the situation. As a result, access to Kaulawala Bhud and Kyari panchayats from the district headquarters has been severed. The disruption has also snapped travel links to Kala Amb, affecting nearly 5,000 residents.

Long queues of vehicles were seen on both sides of the road due to the landslide.

Advertisement

Excavators have been deployed from both directions to clear the rubble, but fresh slides from the unstable slope have hampered restoration efforts. Local residents expressed frustration, pointing out that landslides occur frequently on the stretch during the monsoon, making travel hazardous.

Nahan Subdivisional Magistrate Rajeev Sankhyan and Public Works Department’s Executive Engineer Alok Juneja visited the spot to assess the situation.

Advertisement

The SDM directed the authorities concerned to ensure the earliest possible restoration of the road. Officials estimate that weather permitting, the route may be reopened for vehicular movement by Sunday afternoon.