DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Landslide blocks key road in Sirmaur, thousands affected

Landslide blocks key road in Sirmaur, thousands affected

Huge boulders and debris tumbled down the hillside, paralysing traffic movement and cutting off vital connectivity between Nahan and several panchayats
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Landslide blocks the Nahan-Kaulawala Bhud road on Saturday.
Advertisement

Continuous spells of light and heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide near Barma Papri on the Nahan–Kaulawala Bhud road on Saturday morning, leaving the route completely blocked. Huge boulders and debris tumbled down the hillside, paralysing traffic movement and cutting off vital connectivity between Nahan and several panchayats.

Advertisement

A particularly large section of the hill collapsed at Gularia, 2 km ahead of Barma Papri, further worsening the situation. As a result, access to Kaulawala Bhud and Kyari panchayats from the district headquarters has been severed. The disruption has also snapped travel links to Kala Amb, affecting nearly 5,000 residents.

Long queues of vehicles were seen on both sides of the road due to the landslide.

Advertisement

Excavators have been deployed from both directions to clear the rubble, but fresh slides from the unstable slope have hampered restoration efforts. Local residents expressed frustration, pointing out that landslides occur frequently on the stretch during the monsoon, making travel hazardous.

Nahan Subdivisional Magistrate Rajeev Sankhyan and Public Works Department’s Executive Engineer Alok Juneja visited the spot to assess the situation.

Advertisement

The SDM directed the authorities concerned to ensure the earliest possible restoration of the road. Officials estimate that weather permitting, the route may be reopened for vehicular movement by Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts