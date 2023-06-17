Landslide blocks NH in Lahaul-Spiti

Mandi, June 16
The traffic on the Kaza-Gramphu stretch of the National Highway-505 in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district remained blocked for several hours after a landslide today. The landslide occurred between Chatru and Dorni nullah in the morning.
The Border Roads Organisation started the work to clear the road immediately after the incident and the traffic was restored by late afternoon. No loss of life or property was reported in the incident.
The district administration of Lahaul and Spiti has issued a travel advisory for the visitors on the Kaza-Gramphu road stretch. The movement of vehicles from Losar to Gramphu will be allowed between 6 am and 11 am and from Gramphu to Losar between 6 am and 12 noon from June 17 to 20.
The BRO would undertake the maintenance work on the road during that period, sources in the administration said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Union minister’s house set ablaze in Manipur, MHA rushes CRPF DG
Supplies hit as tribals block highways I Mob clashes with se...
Nehru memorial now PM museum
Renaming smacks of pettiness: Cong | Apolitical move, sectio...
Bhushan has numbers to get aide as WFI boss
23 of 25 state/UT units with outgoing president
Raghubir Singh new Akal Takht Jathedar
Replaces Harpreet Singh, who ‘volunteered’ to quit after ove...