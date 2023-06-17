Landslide blocks NH in Lahaul-Spiti

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 16

The traffic on the Kaza-Gramphu stretch of the National Highway-505 in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district remained blocked for several hours after a landslide today. The landslide occurred between Chatru and Dorni nullah in the morning.

The Border Roads Organisation started the work to clear the road immediately after the incident and the traffic was restored by late afternoon. No loss of life or property was reported in the incident.

The district administration of Lahaul and Spiti has issued a travel advisory for the visitors on the Kaza-Gramphu road stretch. The movement of vehicles from Losar to Gramphu will be allowed between 6 am and 11 am and from Gramphu to Losar between 6 am and 12 noon from June 17 to 20.

The BRO would undertake the maintenance work on the road during that period, sources in the administration said.