Landslide blocks Pathankot-Mandi national highway

A massive landslide near Bhali between Shahpur and Kotla blocked the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway (four-lane) on Tuesday night, disrupting vehicular movement between Pathankot, Kangra, Chamba and Dharamsala.

The district administration has made traffic diversions to ensure safety and convenience of the commuters. The landslide has resulted in long traffic jams on both sides of the highway.

The vehicles travelling from Kangra to Pathankot are being diverted from Sanora Chowk towards 32 Mile area.

The vehicles from Chamba heading towards Pathankot are being diverted via Dramman-Sanora Chowk-Lanj-32 Mile areas.

For vehicles coming from Pathankot towards Kangra and Dharamsala, two separate diversion routes were in place -- some were being sent via 32 Mile-Ranital and others via 32 Mile-Lanj-Sanora areas.

NHAI officials are on the job to clear the debris but due to the large volume of debris, it is taking time. Travellers have been advised to take the alternative routes.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hem Raj Bairwa urged the public to avoid travel on the affected route.