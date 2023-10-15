Landslide blocks road in Lahaul-Spiti

Mandi, October 14
The Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi state highway-26 was blocked at Rohli in Lahaul and Spiti district due to a landslide today. As a result, traffic movement came to a standstill on the road.
The police issued an advisory for visitors to avoid travelling towards the Pangi region of Chamba district from the Lahaul side until the highway was restored.
“The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has engaged its workforce and machinery in the region to restore the highway at the earliest. The higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti have been receiving mild snowfall, and as result temperatures plummeted in the district,” sources said.
