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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Landslide blocks Shimla's Cart Road, traffic disrupted; rain to continue in state till July 18

Landslide blocks Shimla's Cart Road, traffic disrupted; rain to continue in state till July 18

Road near The Lift cleared after debris removal; light to moderate rainfall likely across Himachal Pradesh with no weather warning issued

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:14 PM Jul 12, 2026 IST
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A landslide disrupts traffic movement on Cart Road near the Congress office in Shimla on Sunday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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Traffic movement on Cart Road in Shimla was disrupted for a few hours following a landslide near The Lift that completely blocked the road. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

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The incident occurred on Sunday morning when debris, along with a tree, fell onto the road near the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) headquarters, completely blocking vehicular traffic. Teams from the district administration, police and other departments reached the spot soon after receiving information and initiated road clearance work. Machinery was also deployed at the site, and the debris and the tree were removed after a few hours, following which traffic movement was restored.

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As a precautionary measure, the district administration has also closed the road connecting Cart Road to Sabzi Mandi.

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Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue across the state till July 18. However, no weather warning has been issued by the State Meteorological Centre. While minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal, maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2°C to 6°C over the next few days.

Light to moderate rain was recorded in most parts of the state on Sunday, with Jogindernagar in Mandi district receiving 60 mm of rainfall, the highest in the state. Similarly, Manali recorded 45 mm, Shimla 19 mm, Una 3 mm and Kalpa 2.4 mm.

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Minimum and maximum temperatures remained normal during the past 24 hours, with no significant changes observed. Minimum temperatures across the state ranged between 10°C and 26°C, while maximum temperatures ranged between 21°C and 33°C.

The maximum temperature recorded in Shimla was 23.5°C, followed by Dharamshala (29°C), Manali (24.8°C), Solan (28°C), Kangra (31°C), Mandi (32.6°C), Kufri (21.4°C), Keylong (21.9°C), Una (30°C), Kalpa (21.6°C), Nahan (30.3°C) and Chamba (28.5°C).

The state’s highest maximum temperature was 33.1°C, recorded in Sundernagar, Mandi district, while the lowest minimum temperature was 10.1°C, recorded in Kukumseri, Lahaul and Spiti district.

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