Landslide buries vehicles in Shimla’s Dudhli

Shimla, August 13
Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh. After continuous rains since Friday night, incidents of landslides are coming to the fore. Three vehicles parked on the road were hit by a landslide early today after heavy rains in Dudhli sururb of Shimla.
The owners of the vehicles which got hit by the landslide said the incident took place in the morning. 3 vehicles parked on the side of the road have been buried in the landslide. JCB and crane are on the spot to remove the buried vehicles.
