Landslide destroys 10 houses in Mandi village

A massive landslide at Kundooni village under the Jogindernagar subdivision of Mandi district has hit 22 families with 10 houses completely destroyed. No loss of human life has been reported but a cow was buried under the debris.

Jogindernagar SDM Manish Chaudhary informed that the administration acted swiftly, reaching the site early in the morning and evacuating the residents of the affected houses.

As the threat of further landslides continues, all affected families have been relocated to safer locations as a precautionary measure.

The Jogindernagar administration has established a temporary relief camp at Soni Enclave Hotel in Bassi to accommodate the displaced families. The camp is equipped with food and all necessary facilities. Additionally, special arrangements have been made for the shelter and care of the families’ livestock.

The administration has extended immediate financial assistance to the affected families. A total of Rs 93,000 has been provided as emergency relief to the families whose houses were completely destroyed in the landslide.

Furthermore, for eight families who have taken refuge with their relatives instead of the relief camp, the administration has distributed ration kits to ensure they face no difficulty in meeting daily needs.

A total of 77 individuals have been shifted to the relief camp.