Landslide disrupts traffic in Shimla

Traffic movement on Cart Road in Shimla was disrupted for few hours as a result of a landslide triggered by heavy rain, causing huge inconvenience to commuters. The incident occurred today near Rajiv Bhawan, when debris fell on the road, blocking it partially.

Advertisement

The police and officials from the district administration reached the spot as soon as they received the information and installed barricades in the area. The road clearance work was initiated and debris was removed from the site. The road was later cleared for traffic. However, the district administration has appealed to the people to be cautious as the danger of landslide persists in the area.

Advertisement