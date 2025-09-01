DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Landslide following heavy rain kills 3 in Shimla

Landslide following heavy rain kills 3 in Shimla

Virender Kumar (35) and his daughter (10) are killed when a landslide hits their house at Mohal Jot village in Junga tehsil
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:23 AM Sep 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. Tribune
Advertisement

The heavy downpour throughout the night has claimed three lives in Shimla district.

Advertisement

Virender Kumar (35) and his daughter (10) were killed when a landslide hit their house at Mohal Jot village in Junga tehsil.

Virender’s wife survived as she was outside the house when the landslide struck. A few cattle heads were also killed in the incident.

Advertisement

In another incident, an elderly woman was buried inside her house following a landslide at Chol village of the Kotkhai area. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts