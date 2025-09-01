Landslide following heavy rain kills 3 in Shimla
The heavy downpour throughout the night has claimed three lives in Shimla district.
Virender Kumar (35) and his daughter (10) were killed when a landslide hit their house at Mohal Jot village in Junga tehsil.
Virender’s wife survived as she was outside the house when the landslide struck. A few cattle heads were also killed in the incident.
In another incident, an elderly woman was buried inside her house following a landslide at Chol village of the Kotkhai area.
