Landslide following heavy rain kills 3 in Shimla

The heavy downpour throughout the night has claimed three lives in Shimla district.

Virender Kumar (35) and his daughter (10) were killed when a landslide hit their house at Mohal Jot village in Junga tehsil.

Virender’s wife survived as she was outside the house when the landslide struck. A few cattle heads were also killed in the incident.

In another incident, an elderly woman was buried inside her house following a landslide at Chol village of the Kotkhai area.