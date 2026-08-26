Landslide, ground subsidence damage road in Chamba

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Public Works Department officials said a large section of the hillside suddenly gave way, triggering heavy debris and rockfall and causing extensive damage to the PMGSY-built road. The damage has rendered the road virtually unusable, with even pedestrian movement becoming difficult.

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The ground subsidence occurred during the morning hours and completely disrupted the important road link. Fortunately, no vehicle or person was caught in the landslide.

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The Kodla-Urai road serves as a vital connectivity link for the area and its closure has caused considerable inconvenience to residents travelling to and from Urai. Connectivity to four panchayats has also been affected.

Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage and the condition of the road. However, given the scale of the ground subsidence and the continuing risk of further landslides, movement along the affected stretch remains hazardous and restoration could take some time.

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An alternate route to Urai via the Kandi-Kuthed road is available to residents until the damaged road is restored.

The incident has once again highlighted the vulnerability of road infrastructure in the mountainous Bharmour region, where heavy monsoon rainfall frequently triggers landslides and ground subsidence.