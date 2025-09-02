DT
PT
Himachal Pradesh

Landslide hits Himachal's Sundernagar; rescue operation under way

The sudden landslip hits 2 residential houses, trapping some people under the debris; 3 rescued
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 08:52 PM Sep 02, 2025 IST
Teams from the State Disaster Management Authority, District Disaster Management Authority, and local police have been deployed.
A major landslide struck the Jangambag area under the Sundernagar subdivision of Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district in the evening hours today, triggering panic and chaos among local residents. The sudden landslip hit two residential houses, trapping few people under the debris, while others managed to escape narrowly.

The sudden landslide led to a chaotic situation as people fled their homes to save their lives. Eyewitnesses reported hearing loud rumbling sounds before the slope gave way, crashing into the houses located at the base.

Confirming the incident, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Dr Madan Kumar stated that three individuals have so far been rescued from the rubble. “A massive search and rescue operation is currently underway to locate and rescue the remaining missing persons,” he added.

Teams from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and local police have been deployed. The rescue operations are being carried out under challenging conditions due to the unstable terrain and risk of further landslides.

Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan is present at the site and personally monitoring the rescue efforts. “The safety of the trapped individuals is our top priority. All necessary resources have been mobilised for the rescue operation,” said Devgan.

Further updates are awaited as rescue teams continue their operation late into the night.

