Landslide hits limestone mine in Himachal’s Sirmaur, 3 dead; rescue ops on

A major landslide struck a limestone mining site near Tiloridhar (Baganadhar) in the Kafota-Shillai region of Sirmaur district on Tuesday, killing three people—including a local driver and two workers—who were buried under heavy debris and rocks amid continuous heavy rains.

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Incessant rainfall and falling debris have created extreme challenges for rescue teams, while the threat of further landslides continues to loom over the area.

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Local social workers raised concerns that active excavation and blasting continued despite a strict seasonal ban on mining during the monsoon, potentially contributing to the mishap.

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The accident triggered panic in the area as the administration rushed police, rescue teams and other personnel to the spot to extricate those trapped under the rubble.

The mishap occurred while mining operations were underway. A large portion of the hill suddenly cracked amid continuous rain, sending mounds of debris and huge boulders rolling down rapidly.

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Rescue operations are being conducted continuously to recover those trapped under the debris.

Deputy Commissioner Sirmaur Priyanka Verma confirmed that three people died in the accident. The deceased included two Nepalese nationals and one local resident.

The DC said administrative, relief and rescue teams were rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident.

The administration has intensified relief and rescue operations at the site, even as continuous rainfall poses serious challenges to the teams.

Landslides and debris falls have been reported at several places in Sirmaur due to continuous rainfall over the past few days. In such a situation, the accident in Bangandhar once again highlights the growing risk of landslides in hilly areas during the monsoon. Rescue operations are underway in the Bangandhar mining area, while administrative teams are closely monitoring the situation.