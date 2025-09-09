DT
Landslide hits Sharmani village in Kullu's Nirmand; 1 dead, 3 rescued

The tragedy occurred around 2:00 am while the residents were asleep, leaving little time for evacuation
Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 09:31 AM Sep 09, 2025 IST
A house was completely buried under the debris, with three individuals rescued, one victim still missing, and one body recovered from the site so far.  Tribune photo
A landslide, possibly triggered by a cloudburst, struck the remote village of Sharmani under the Ghatu Panchayat in the Nirmand subdivision of Kullu district during the early hours of Tuesday, causing massive destruction and loss of life.

According to initial reports, the disaster occurred around 2:00 am while the residents were asleep, leaving little time for evacuation.

A house was completely buried under the debris, with three individuals rescued, one victim still missing, and one body recovered from the site so far.

Confirming the incident, SDM Nirmand Manmohan Singh said, "The landslide caused severe damage in the village. Rescue operations are underway with the help of the local administration, police, and disaster response teams."

The SDM confirmed the recovery of one body, the rescue of three victims from the site, and that search operations continue to locate the missing person. The difficult terrain and risk of further slides are reportedly hampering efforts.

Authorities are urging residents in nearby areas to remain on high alert as the region continues to experience unstable weather conditions.

Further updates are awaited as rescue teams continue their operation in the affected area.

