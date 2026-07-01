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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Landslide hits Shimla-Mataur NH in Bilaspur district; traffic movement disrupted

Landslide hits Shimla-Mataur NH in Bilaspur district; traffic movement disrupted

Police say the landslide occurred near Namhol in Bilaspur district, during which a substantial amount of debris fell upon the road

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:09 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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The Shimla-Mataur National Highway (NH-205) has been blocked as a result of a landslide, completely disrupting traffic movement on the road. As a result, vehicles on both end of the road were stranded, causing huge inconvenience to commuters.

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According to the police, the landslide occurred today near Namhol in Bilaspur district, during which a substantial amount of debris fell upon the road. The police, along with district administration teams, reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

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In the meantime, the police have diverted the traffic to alternate routes. Commuters travelling to and from Shimla from Bilaspur and Hamirpur side have been advised to use the

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Brahmpukhar-Jukhala-Jabbal Bridge-Kotla-Kharsi-Dailamod road while vehicles travelling to Mandi from Shimla have been advised to commute via Shimla-Dailamod-Navgaon- Kharsi-Kotla-Beri-Mandi road.

Bilaspur's Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Dhiman also appealed to the people to co-operate with traffic police personnel to ensure safe and smooth movement of vehicles. He has also advised people to adhere to traffic rules and avoid unnecessary overtaking.

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