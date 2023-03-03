Landslide hits water supply in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 2

Pipes of a drinking water supply line in Chamba town were damaged due to a landslide two days ago. The town is facing water shortage as the supply was hit after the uprooted pipes fell into a nullah.

Officials said that the work to restore the water pipes was going on a war footing. Due to disruption in drinking water supply, local residents are finding it difficult to meet domestic demand. They are fetching water from nearby natural springs.