Landslide hits water supply in Chamba

Chamba, March 2
Pipes of a drinking water supply line in Chamba town were damaged due to a landslide two days ago. The town is facing water shortage as the supply was hit after the uprooted pipes fell into a nullah.
Officials said that the work to restore the water pipes was going on a war footing. Due to disruption in drinking water supply, local residents are finding it difficult to meet domestic demand. They are fetching water from nearby natural springs.
